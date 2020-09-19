WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

