WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

