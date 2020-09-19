Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Insider Buys A$17,175.00 in Stock

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$17,175.00 ($12,267.86).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.14 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Western Areas alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Western Areas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.