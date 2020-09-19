Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 184,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,964. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

