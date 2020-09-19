Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.82. 1,927,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,998. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

