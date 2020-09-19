Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.37. 441,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,955. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.