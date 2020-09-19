Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.71

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $7.50. Westminster Group shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 545,206 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

