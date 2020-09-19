Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,502,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

