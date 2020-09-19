Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $52.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.80 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $75.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $229.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $353.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,502,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,399. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

