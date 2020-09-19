Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.10. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 92,074 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.80. The firm has a market cap of $408.90 million and a P/E ratio of -61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile acquired 13,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,691. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,050 in the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

