WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. AlphaValue cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. 199,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

