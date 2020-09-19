WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. AlphaValue cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. 199,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

