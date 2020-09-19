WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

WHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 215,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.39. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.45.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

