Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Hold”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.52.

WLL stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 591,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 474,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 452,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $6,442,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

