WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,426. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $504.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

