Wild Beast Block (WBB) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $2,176.02 and approximately $22.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00441007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

