WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIMHY shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock remained flat at $$11.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 307,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

