Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

