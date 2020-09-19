WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, WinCash has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $362,367.98 and approximately $21,948.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000428 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

