Winding Tree (LIF) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $7,547.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00245341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.01466025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00217355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,599,227 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

