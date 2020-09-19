Winding Tree Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $943.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.01481995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00228842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,599,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com

