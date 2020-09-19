WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $1.97 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001447 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.