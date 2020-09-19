Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

WETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 3,871,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $514.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,534.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

