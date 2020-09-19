Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 689,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

