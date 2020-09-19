WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Cap Reaches $24.69 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.04700706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034761 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.