WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

