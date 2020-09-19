Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $100.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.31.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 102.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. 3,680,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,264. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

