Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $99.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.88.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $71,114,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,368,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $36,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 529.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 317,046 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.