X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,265.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $38,265.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000065 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,383,407,481 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

