Xaya Price Tops $0.0637 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $2.81 million and $5,533.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,186,661 coins and its circulating supply is 44,044,534 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

