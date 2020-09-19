Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of XENE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.44. 64,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $400.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

