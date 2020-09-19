XIO Market Cap Hits $4.90 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002507 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $313,427.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000096 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002057 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008969 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,651,277 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.