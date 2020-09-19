Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AUY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,393,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731,680. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $17,415,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 120.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,103,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

