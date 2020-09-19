Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Camden National reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%.

CAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $30.77. 146,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Camden National by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

