Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.05. CNX Resources also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.37. 7,647,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.62.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

