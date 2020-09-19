Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post sales of $774.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.80 million to $806.30 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $906.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 559,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,802. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,566,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,540,414. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

