Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,413,000 after buying an additional 392,132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 300,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 41.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 404,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 118,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. 49,513,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,263,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

