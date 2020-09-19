Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 553,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,226. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,581,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 702,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 529,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

