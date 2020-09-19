Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $19.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

