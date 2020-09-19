Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 968,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,435. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.37.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

