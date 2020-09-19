Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.07. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

