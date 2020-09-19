Zacks: Analysts Expect CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarParts.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. CarParts.com reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarParts.com.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other CarParts.com news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 320,854 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $2,833,140.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and sold 712,353 shares valued at $6,279,134. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.67. 5,180,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

