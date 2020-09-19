Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $82.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $714.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $174.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $309.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $890.67 million, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,125,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 402,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,998. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

