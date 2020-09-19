Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,964. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,956,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.