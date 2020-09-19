Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $127.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $147.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $515.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $877.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $916.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.43. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $3,178,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

