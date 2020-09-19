Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.21. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of LMST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan bought 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

