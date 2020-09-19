Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $11.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 13,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

