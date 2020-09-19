Zacks: Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of LYRA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,039. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $12,484,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

