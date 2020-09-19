Zacks: Analysts Expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to report $16.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.49 billion and the highest is $17.21 billion. Metlife posted sales of $16.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $61.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.68 billion to $63.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.86 billion to $67.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 92.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Metlife by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,105,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 140,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 9,676,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,040. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

