Zacks: Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 531,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,585. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $950.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 30,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $297,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 47,150 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 58,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,071,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 291,972 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,371,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 363,690 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

