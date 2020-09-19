Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,156. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

